JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $100.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.14.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $64.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,946,000 after purchasing an additional 258,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lantheus by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 198.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after buying an additional 1,426,465 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

