JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $9.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JBLU. BNP Paribas downgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,681,000 after purchasing an additional 354,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.