Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 75,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,397,549.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 226.23, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $94.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

