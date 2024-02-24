JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

JD opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

