Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.