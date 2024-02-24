Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,741 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Pure Storage stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.48, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

