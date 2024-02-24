Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $114,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,501 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,601,000 after buying an additional 12,836,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,805,000 after buying an additional 1,588,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,960,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,529,000 after buying an additional 198,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,730,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,008,000 after buying an additional 84,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after buying an additional 8,147,929 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 600.30%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

