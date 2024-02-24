Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

