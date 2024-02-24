Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.67 ($3.09).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on J. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

