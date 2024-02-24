Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

NYSE:APTV opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.74. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $120.65.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

