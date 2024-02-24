Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,987,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after purchasing an additional 251,834 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $189.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.15. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

