Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 736,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.22 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.