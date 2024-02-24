Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 417 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $152.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

