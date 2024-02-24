Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,140,306.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,786,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,140,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $4,246,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,403,322 shares of company stock valued at $376,292,679 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.86.

Salesforce stock opened at $292.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.45 and a 200-day moving average of $237.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

