Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ACN opened at $377.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $377.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.