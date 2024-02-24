Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $81.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

