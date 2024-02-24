Jacobi Capital Management LLC Invests $822,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.39 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

