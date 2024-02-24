Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.36. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

