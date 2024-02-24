Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 47.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 106.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

