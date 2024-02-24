Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 5.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of LKQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. LKQ’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

