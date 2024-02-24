Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 9,012 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Shares of CSX opened at $38.33 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

