Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 876 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 50.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after buying an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 302,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,206,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 342,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,261,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $158.66.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,322 shares of company stock worth $10,460,112. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.