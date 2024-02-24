Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $197.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.42. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

