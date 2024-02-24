Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

