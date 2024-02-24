Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 644 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

