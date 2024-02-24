iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.36

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.36 and last traded at $90.14, with a volume of 38659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.
iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financials ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,879,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000.
iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.
