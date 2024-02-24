iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.31

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.31 and last traded at $79.24, with a volume of 3765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.48.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

