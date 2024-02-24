iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.94. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

