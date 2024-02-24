iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,411,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,815,000 after acquiring an additional 385,180 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $257.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.55. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $264.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

