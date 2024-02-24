iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.89. 37,667,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,404,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

