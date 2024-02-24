iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $199.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.47.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.