iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $199.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

