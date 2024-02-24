iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.216 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE CMR opened at C$50.20 on Friday. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 1 year low of C$49.99 and a 1 year high of C$50.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.11.

