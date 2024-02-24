iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.44

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.44 and last traded at $139.44, with a volume of 12891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.70.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

