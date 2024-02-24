iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,592 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

