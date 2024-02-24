iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.88

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 12111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

