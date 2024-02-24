iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,399,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,179,102. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $77.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

