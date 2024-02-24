iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $173.42

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $173.42 and last traded at $173.42, with a volume of 230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.35.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $969.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.83.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 228,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,136,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 692.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.