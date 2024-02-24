iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.91

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.91 and last traded at $51.91, with a volume of 134271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.