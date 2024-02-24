iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.91

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.91 and last traded at $51.91, with a volume of 134271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,486,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

