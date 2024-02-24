iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,213,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,122,000 after purchasing an additional 312,713 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2,139.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 267,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 255,213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1,052.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 62,107 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 192,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 42,891 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $998,000.

BATS:IBMM remained flat at $25.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,842 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

