iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.23% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDP stock remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Friday. 341,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,960. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

