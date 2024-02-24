iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.22

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.22 and last traded at $77.16, with a volume of 14543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,952,000 after buying an additional 1,513,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

