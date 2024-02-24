iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.22

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.22 and last traded at $77.16, with a volume of 14543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.