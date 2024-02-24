iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,956,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,101. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

