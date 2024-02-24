iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.95

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.95 and last traded at $65.95, with a volume of 46863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

