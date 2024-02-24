iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 405.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,268 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.93. 6,505,904 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

