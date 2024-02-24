iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $56.73. 151,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.