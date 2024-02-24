Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 832811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $224,698,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

