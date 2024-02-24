Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Chardan Capital from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

IOVA stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

