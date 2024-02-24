Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.16

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 417375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 901.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

