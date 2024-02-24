Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,892. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

